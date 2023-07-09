Missouri deputy killed off-duty while riding his motorcycle

By Lucas Sellem

Click here for updates on this story

LINCOLN COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — An off-duty deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening, the sheriff’s office reports.

Deputy Steven Tucker, 60, was riding his motorcycle northbound on Highway J in unincorporated Lincoln County Saturday night, July 8. Around 7:25 p.m., a vehicle going southbound crossed the center line, colliding head-on with Deputy Tucker’s motorcycle, fatally injuring him. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the other vehicle was intoxicated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and has begun an investigation.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on Deputy Tucker:

“Deputy Steven Tucker embodied the spirit of service, honor, and selflessness, exemplifying the qualities expected of a law enforcement professional. His unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the community will forever be remembered by his colleagues and the citizens he served. Deputy Tucker’s loss is a significant blow to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and he will be deeply missed by his fellow deputies, friends, and family.”

“Sheriff Harrell, along with the entire Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, extends their deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Deputy Tucker during this unimaginably difficult time. The Sheriff’s Office is providing the necessary support and resources to Deputy Tucker’s family as they navigate through this painful ordeal.”

Deputy Tucker joined the sheriff’s office in 2023 and was assigned to the Court Services Bureau. Funeral arrangements for Deputy Tucker are currently being made and will be announced in the near future. Details regarding opportunities to honor and pay respects to Deputy Tucker will also be provided as they become available.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it appreciates the outpouring of support and condolences received from the community and requests that any individuals with information about the incident on Highway J contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.