Mayor accused of ‘hateful’ Facebook posts; people call for his resignation

NEWPORT, Oregon (KPTV) — Multiple Newport City Council members, two former mayors and more than 50 people who live in Newport rallied this weekend and called for the mayor’s resignation.

According to a report released Friday by Oregon Public Broadcasting, Mayor Dean Sawyer has for years posted “hateful rhetoric” memes to a private law enforcement only group on Facebook.

Sawyer has belonged to the group since 2016 after serving as a Newport police officer for 30 years. He was elected mayor in 2018.

The Newport City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to address the allegations.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners also released a statement which says in part:

“As elected officials representing a richly diverse community, we are disturbed and saddened by Friday’s news report that Mayor Dean Sawyer of Newport has for years posted hateful, racist, homophobic, transphobic and violent “jokes” to a private Facebook page.”

Their statement went on to say the board supports Newport’s diverse community and they condemn the mayor’s behavior.

