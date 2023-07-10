Woman nearly drowns while trying to save children, sheriff’s office says

By Daniel Macht

Click here for updates on this story

OLIVEHURST, California (KCRA) — A woman nearly drowned while trying to save her children at Grays Beach over the weekend, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman’s children were starting to float away on a raft when she intervened Saturday night around 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The woman’s brother pulled her to safety just as deputies arrived.

Deputies then began to start CPR. She regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital. Her condition was unclear.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.