Grandfather of boy abandoned at Colorado hospital pleads for help as lawmakers consider overhaul of child welfare and behavioral health systems

The grandfather of a Colorado boy abandoned by his dad at a Longmont hospital is begging for help.

There are conflicting reports about why the dad gave up his son – who has autism – but providers told a legislative panel Tuesday that a growing number of parents are surrendering custody of their kids to get them care. They say kids are staying in emergency rooms and county offices for months because there is nowhere else for them to go.

Dennis Kelley’s grandson was left at UCHealth’s Longs Peak Hospital by his dad six weeks ago.

“I just hope there’s somebody in Colorado that sees this and has the love and the care and the means to take him in,” he said.

Kelley says his grandson marked his fourteenth birthday alone in the hospital, where even staff say he doesn’t belong. A hospital employee emailed state representative Judy Amabile last month after Human Services said it would likely take months to secure placement for the boy.

Kelley says his grandson has been let down all his life. He says his dad walked out on him at birth and refused to take him after his mom died of an overdose.

“He just gets shuttled from home and foster home and parent,” he said.

Dr. K. Ron-Li Liaw, Mental Health In-Chief at Children’s Hospital Colorado, told an interim legislative committee on child welfare the youth mental health crisis is worsening.

“We saw a spike and continue to see a spike in kids boarding in emergency departments,” she said.

She says waitlists for care are six months to a year and insurance often won’t pay.

“It is pretty shocking if you come into our emergency room and your child is diagnosed with cancer how quickly you enter care immediately to world class best practice innovative care that your child needs. The same is not true on the mental health side,” she said.

While the legislature has approved one-time funding for more residential treatment beds, Ron-Li Liaw says long term sustainable funding is needed to meet the need. She also called on legislators to pass a law requiring insurers to cover the real cost of mental health care regardless of whether a provider is in-network.

Becky Miller Updike, executive director of the Colorado Association of Family and Children’s Agencies, says there are only a handful of residential treatment facilities left in Colorado and she says they have to fundraise to keep their doors open.

“When roads and bridges need fixing in Colorado we don’t expect contractors to hold galas or golf tournaments to pay for it but that’s what we’ve done in the child welfare system for too many years,” Miller said.

She says the lack of services for young kids is especially severe.

“We’re seeing suicidal, homicidal 6-year-olds which is unthinkable and they’re very hard to place and they do not belong in foster care,” she said.

Kelley says his grandson is a good kid who needs a home not a hospital.

“He just deserves some help,” he said.

The 76-year-old says he has cancer and there is no other family who will take his grandson.

“I, as a grandfather, would like, while I’m still on earth to see the boy get the love and care that he deserves,” he said.

