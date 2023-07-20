‘I just need it gone’: Tree has been on woman’s house for four days

By Peyton Headlee

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — For one Kansas City homeowner, the clean-up process from last week’s storms has been especially frustrating.

During last Friday’s storm, a tree made itself at home on top of Gail Kelley’s house, located on Tracey Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

For the past four days, that tree has balanced between the stump it broke off of and the house itself.

“The more it sits, the heavier it gets, the more rains, the more damage it does,” she said. I just — I just need it gone.”

She said tree companies told her they couldn’t remove it because it was touching a power line.

It wasn’t until Tuesday afternoon that electrical crews made it to her house to turn that line off.

Since the tree fell, the damage has gotten worse from rain the past few days.

“It’s been raining through all these cracks — all these little cracks,” she said. “It was only raining on the dining room. It’s raining everywhere now.”

She’s ready for the tree to find a new home and to see what’s salvageable inside of her home.

“I don’t think the Lord brought me this far to leave me,” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.