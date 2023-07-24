3 suspects found hiding in backyard following search in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Three people have been detained following a search in the Laurelhurst neighborhood early Monday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., officers were in the area of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street when they heard multiple rounds being fired. Officers found a vehicle involved in the shooting and tried to stop it, but the driver took off and a chase began.

Officers pursued the vehicle to the area of Southeast 40th Avenue and East Burnside, where it crashed and three suspects ran into the neighborhood. A perimeter was set up and a reverse 911 call was used to tell people to stay in place.

During a search of the neighborhood, which included the Air Support Unit and drones, the three suspects were found hiding in a backyard and taken into custody. Their names have not yet been released.

Police say evidence of a shooting was found at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street. No one was injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-193663.

