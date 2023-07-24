Man charged with driving through children’s triathlon

By CBS CHICAGO TEAM

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A man is being held on $500,00 bail, accused of driving into a children’s triathlon course in far north suburban Wauconda over the weekend.

Police said, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, as officers were blocking off the intersection of Bonner and Garland roads for the village’s annual children’s triathlon, 41-year-old Jack Hazan sped through the barricades, ignoring a marked squad car with its lights activated, and a uniformed officer yelling at him to stop.

Hazan then slalomed between traffic cones as he kept going south on Garland Road, passing another officer before police stopped him at Garland Road and Winding Lane, where he was arrested.

No one was injured.

Hazan has been charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and felony aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

