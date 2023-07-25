Status of Main Street Commons building remains uncertain following collapse

By Andrew Amouzou

GREEN BAY (WGBA) — The decision has not yet been made as to if the Main Street Commons building, which partially collapsed Sunday night after a minivan crashed into it, will be demolished or reconstructed.

Many businesses in the area were forced to shut down for the day or work from home, one of those being State Farm which Main Street Commons is insured by.

The company says they are working toward figuring out a claim for the wreckage.

Green Bay Police said the closure of Main Street between St. George Street and Irwin Avenue is expected through July 25.

Rebuilt or not, Betz Castro Rodriguez, owner of Main Salon and Spa, said safety is most important for his company.

“We do not want to start operations until we know it’s a safe place for them,” Rodriguez said. “(We are) also looking out for my employees and independent operators that work with me as well and making sure that they’re okay, let them know that they are going to be taken care of during this difficult time.”

Property owner James Brick arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. Monday. He said the building contains 14 tenants.

“Family counselors, dance studio, computer companies and such,” Brick said. “The second floor is a cosmetic manufacturer and the first floor is a salon.”

Rodriguez said all business owners in the building have remained in contact with one another.

“It’s all small businesses and so we know how much we pour into them and how much we care about our employees and our customers so it’s been a difficult long day,” Rodriguez said.

Green Bay police said officers were sent to the scene around 10:45 p.m. Sunday to reports of a minivan crashing into the Main Street Commons building causing a partial collapse.

A 29-year-old Green Bay woman was taken into custody along with a 27-year-old Oneida man.

Police say the woman was driving, citing reckless driving as the cause of the crash.

There were no life-threatening injuries.

