Grandfather killed in hit-and-run crash in front of family members in Houston, PD says

By Courtney Carpenter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A grandfather was killed in a hit-and-run crash while crossing an intersection on South Braeswood in southwest Houston with his family, according to police.

Now, investigators are looking for the driver responsible for the deadly crash.

Houston police said the crash happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of South Braeswood Boulevard at the intersection with Sapling Way.

Police said a young child, the child’s mother, and the grandfather were all trying to cross the street, walking in the crosswalk, when a white SUV drove through the intersection and hit the grandfather, who was pushing a stroller.

Investigators said the stroller was empty. The young child and the mother were reportedly walking right behind the grandfather.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver took off after hitting the man and the stroller.

“The toddler was not struck. The mother and the toddler are not injured. Of course, they did witness the crash, which is unfortunate,” Sgt. D. Rose said. “We don’t have very much information about the white SUV at this time, but we’re going to be canvassing the area and looking for video.”

If you have any information about the crash, you’re urged to contact HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

