Four Asheville families celebrate home ownership thanks to local Habitat for Humanity

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville has some new homeowners thanks to a local nonprofit.

On Thursday, four people in Asheville became homeowners through the local Habitat for Humanity. Sponsors, volunteers and neighbors came together at New Heights in West Asheville to celebrate the families’ home purchases.

Thursday’s key passing ceremony was a huge step for the families seeking housing stability.

“I’m very proud of myself because I finally have a house for my daughter,” new homeowner Quiana Benjamin said. “I was very humbled over the opportunity I achieved for my child. Hopefully, she’ll be able to stay here and make memories.”

Habitat for Humanity homeowners contribute at least 200 hours of sweat equity to their new homes. They then repay an affordable mortgage to Habitat, which goes toward building more homes.

