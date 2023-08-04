Skip to Content
Memorial Mass held for former Diocese of Portland bishop

By Connor Clement

    PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — A memorial Mass was held in Portland Thursday for Bishop Joseph Gerry, who led the Diocese of Portland for 15 years until his retirement in the early 2000s.

Dozens gathered inside the Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception for the ceremony honoring Gerry.

Originally from Millinocket, Gerry was ordained a bishop in April of 1986, before becoming the 10th bishop of Portland at the Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception in 1989, where he served until retiring in 2004.

Gerry was laid to rest last month in New Hampshire, where he lived out most of his remaining years.

Hundreds gathered in the church of Saint Anselm Abbey to remember his life.

