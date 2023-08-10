Gilbert Garcia Officially Declares Candidacy for Houston Mayoral Race

By Lisa Valadez

August 10, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Today, Gilbert Garcia formally submitted his candidacy documents for the upcoming mayoral election in Houston. With a determination to bring about change within City Hall, Garcia has unveiled his comprehensive “Pledge to Houston,” outlining his strategic initiatives for the initial 100 days of his tenure. The key areas of his commitment encompass public safety, transparency, infrastructure enhancements, and the eradication of “pay to play” practices. Gilbert Garcia currently holds the position of Managing Partner at Garcia Hamilton & Associates (GHA) in Houston, Texas. The firm oversees assets exceeding $21 billion in premium bonds, earning Garcia the moniker of “The Texas Bond King” as recognized by the Houston Chronicle. A true Texan by origin, Garcia’s academic journey includes a graduation from public schools and earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Yale University in 1985. Post graduation, he joined Salomon in 1985 and eventually ascended to the role of the company’s inaugural Hispanic Vice President. Returning to Texas in 1990, he assumed responsibilities at GHA in 2002, overseeing assets of $200 million. His ascent continued, culminating in his appointment as Managing Partner in 2008. GHA stands as a 100% employee-owned certified MBE firm.

Gilbert Garcia and his firm have been recipients of numerous accolades for their outstanding performance and leadership, as bestowed by Institutional Investor Magazine, P & I Magazine, Houston Business Journal, National Association of Securities Professionals, Sponsors for Educational Opportunity, Houston Hispanic Chamber, Latino Leaders Magazine, and various other institutions. A dedicated trustee for over 14 years, Garcia has served on two public pension funds. He also chaired the Houston Metro for six years, spearheading financial improvements, introducing transparency reforms, revolutionizing the bus network, and expanding light rail systems.

This transformative effort led to prestigious recognitions, including the 2015 Transit Agency of the Year for North America. As a highly sought-after public speaker, he has presided over numerous galas benefiting various non-profit organizations. Additionally, Gilbert Garcia is an official CNBC Contributor and a vocal advocate for diversity in the financial services sector. He played a pivotal role in the SEC FACA committee, particularly leading the Diversity & Inclusion initiative.

“This is probably one of the most exciting days of my life. After getting married to my wife and having my children, nothing tops stepping up and serving the public. I know my dad is looking down from Heaven, and he’s proud of me. My mom is proud of me and I’m going to make Houston proud of me.”

Garcia is happily married to DeeDee Garcia, and together they raise four children: Andrew, Daniel, Ben, and Juju.

To gain deeper insights into mayoral candidate Gilbert Garcia or to peruse his “Pledge to Houston,” please visit GarciaforHouston.com.

