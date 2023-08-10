‘I had just waved at them’: Neighbor recounts moments before deadly Greenville hit-and-run

By Julie Dunmire

GREENVILLE, Michigan (WXMI) — A 14-year-old boy from Greenville is dead, and his two friends are in the hospital after Michigan State Police say a Volkswagen Jetta ran into the trio and kept driving.

Neighbors tell FOX 17 that the tire marks below are from the car responsible for the hit-and-run.

On the edge of Kent and Montcalm counties, Wise Road, where the crash happened, is under construction; however, it remains open to vehicles.

What happened there Tuesday night, far worse than any minor headache of road repairs. Three children were walking when they were hit by a car that drove away.

“Devastated— only because our life revolves around kids and our kids and grandkids— to see someone lose a kid,” neighbor Bob MacDonald said.

MacDonald says his corner of the world has been mostly quiet for the last 50 years that he’s lived in his Greenville home. He says he had just seen the three boys walking on Tuesday night, right before the tragedy.

“I waved at ’em, and one of them waved. I said, ‘It’s getting a little late, isn’t it boys?’ and they just waved and kept talking,” MacDonald said.

Moments later, MacDonald heard a terrible noise.

“Then I went and sat down, and I heard a big thud,” MacDonald said. “I thought ‘jeez, somebody just hit that ditch,’ these big burms because the road’s being tore up. Then I heard the voices get louder. Then they started screaming.”

MacDonald says, to his knowledge, there’s no home surveillance video of the crash.

Michigan State Police are on the hunt for whoever did this.

“We’re asking for the public’s help in identifying this vehicle and driver,” Michigan State Police Lieutenant Michelle Robinson said.

“So if anybody knows of a Volkswagen Jetta that has fresh damage to the front end, and to the windshield, please call the Lakeview Post,” Robinson said

And Wednesday, police had a message for the driver, specifically.

“We ask the driver, do the right thing. Come forward,” Robinson said.

MacDonald has a message for those affected, too.

“Nothing I could say, except I just said we’re praying for you. We’re really praying for you and the boy,” MacDonald said.

The loss has rocked the tight-knit community of Greenville.

The boy who died was a middle school student.

Greenville Public Schools released the following letter to families:

Hello GPS Families,

As many of you are aware, there was a tragic accident last night on Wise Road that took the life of one of our middle school students. When one of our students passes away, many in the district feel the grief of the family, pray for comfort and healing and reach out to others asking how they can help and support. Our community is blessed to have the attitude of pulling together to lift and support those in need.

In our effort to be supportive during this time, we know that students and adults may be affected by death differently and grieve in different ways. For those that seek comfort with others, the district will have staff available at the Greenville Middle School cafeteria tomorrow (August 10) from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm where students can congregate to be with friends, brainstorm ways to support the family or just have a trained ear that will listen to them. GMS/GHS counselors and social workers as well as staff from Montcalm Care Network will be there to provide support to our students, staff and families in need. Montcalm Care Network’s ACCESS department is open until 5 daily and they take walk-ins at the Baldwin St and Stanton offices. Individuals may also use 988 or can call the crisis/access line which is 989.831.7520

In the short term, pray for comfort for the immediate and extended family as well as community members impacted by this tragic event. I’m certain that all of us will find ways to honor the family and make the Greenville Community proud of the way that we rally together in a time of need.

Jacket Strong!

Wayne Roedel Superintendent

