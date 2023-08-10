Residents pick up the pieces after storms, including former Raven

By Jenyne Donaldson

Click here for updates on this story

PIKESVILLE, Maryland (WBAL) — Some Maryland residents are without homes after severe storms caused widespread damage across Maryland Monday night.

In Pikesville, two trees toppled onto homes, taking power lines with them. Some neighbors were out checking the damage for the first time Tuesday morning.

“It didn’t last long, but it came through vicious. It was vicious,” Kyle McNair said. “Oh my goodness, it’s crazy. The house is severely damaged.”

Two homes were damaged by fallen trees on Sudvale Road, taking out power lines. One of the homes is now unlivable, with a huge hole in the roof and major damage on one side where branches can be seen inside.

Former Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle lives in Owings Mills and was one week away from putting his house on the market. Now, his family is dealing with a massive cleanup after a tree fell on their roof. He said it was like a movie scene.

“It was like Jumanji in there. It went through and there’s punctures in the attic, but there’s a couple things piercing the ceiling of our bedroom and some water was trying to drop through on our bed,” Boyle said.

No one was injured, but his home is still without power.

“It was kind of scary, but when you look at the overall picture, thankfully, everyone’s safe, everyone’s out and everything will be fixed,” Boyle said.

The Baltimore County Department of Public Works said 50 roads are still closed due to downed trees and power lines.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.