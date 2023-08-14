Teenage daughter says she found mom shot in room, Las Vegas police investigating homicide

By Justine Verastigue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Sunday afternoon.

Police are on scene in a gated community at the 9000 block of Palmas Atlas Street. This is near Blue Diamond and S. Fort Apache roads.

Lt. Jason Johansson provided a press briefing. He said around 12:24 p.m., officers in the Enterprise Area Command responded to a report of a deceased female.

Police said the caller was from a teenage daughter calling about her mom. She told police she came home after she could not reach her mother. She said she went into her room and found her dead.

Johansson said officers entered the residence, quickly entered the mom’s room, and saw a gunshot wound. Police provided aid until medical arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene.

From police investigation, Johansson offered preliminary details. He said homicide detectives are investigating the husband as a “person of interest.”

Police said the daughter’s mom had been married for about 20 years. However, the two have a history of domestic violence disputes.

Johansson said the husband is currently unaccounted for despite living at the same residence.

