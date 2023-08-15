Driver rescued, hospitalized after falling asleep & veering off MMMBT into the water: Police

By Madeline Miller

SUFFOLK, Virginia (WTKR) — A driver was rescued after veering off the road at the mouth of the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge–Tunnel Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say around 6 a.m., a trooper saw the vehicle overturned in the water. Around the same time, Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Virginia State Police went to I-664 northbound at the south embankment of the northbound bridge span. Authorities say the vehicle was located about 50 feet from the shore near the entrance of the northbound bridge of the MMMBT.

Crews say they found the driver and two bystanders, who weren’t involved in the incident but wanted to help the person, in the water. Officials say a technical rescue was needed due to the location in the water and the steep rocky embankment.

The driver was removed from the car alive and taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

After investigating, officials learned that the person and the vehicle submerged into the water after the driver fell asleep at the wheel and ran off the road, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

In addition to Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Virginia State Police, the following agencies were involved in the response effort: the Newport News Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Resource Commission, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia Port Authority and VDOT.

