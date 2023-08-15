‘It’s just total devastation’: Nashville nonprofit helps in the aftermath of the Hawaii wildfires

By Emily Luxen

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — As the death toll in Hawaii continues to grow after the devastating wildfires ripped through Maui, help is pouring in from across the country and from Middle Tennessee.

A five-member team from the Nashville-based nonprofit Aerial Recovery arrived in Hawaii on Thursday and hit the ground running. The team consists of retired military veterans and active first responders, and they have focused on using a drone to help with search and rescue operations and assisting with immediate medical needs.

Hawaii wildfires

“As soon as they got into Maui, they were already treating casualties within 30 minutes of being on the ground,” said Jeremy Locke, co-founder and Chief of Special Operations for Aerial Recovery.

Locke said the team has been based in the hard-hit town of Lahaina, and has been working alongside local police.

“Once we got out there, we were greeted with open arms,” said Locke. “They needed all the help they could get. It’s an honor to be out there and serve with them.”

Locke said the mission is also an opportunity to provide comfort to people who lost everything.

“A lot of times, you listen to them, and they tell you what they want to say,” said Locke. “Prayers and hugs go a long way sometimes.”

The team from Aerial Recovery will likely stay in Hawaii through the week. They are also gearing up for what could be a busy hurricane season.

