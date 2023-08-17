Lengthy investigation leads to ‘large-scale’ fentanyl, meth distributor arrest, officials say

By Kari Barrows

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says a man faces a slew of charges following a lengthy drug investigation.

The sheriff’s office Narcotics Unit has been monitoring a home on Hamrick Drive in Ellenboro for over a year and a half, seizing “large amounts of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine” from suspect Joey Hardy during this time, the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

During the course of the investigation, officials say Hardy was arrested and charged multiple times, but was able to continue making bond and was released from custody.

On Aug. 14, 2023, the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections conducted a search of Hardy’s residence along with the assistance of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Revenue.

As a result, Hardy was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking Opium or Heroin (2 counts) Possession of Methamphetamine Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance (2 counts) Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance (2 counts) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts) Mr. Hardy received a $500,000 secured bond.

Narcotics seized from Hardy during this investigation included:

8.4 Ounces of Powder Fentanyl (238.1 grams) 59.2 Grams of Methamphetamine 5.6 Grams of Marijuana $29,112.00 in US Currency

