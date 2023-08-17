New program allows Saginaw Co. students to attend art museum for free

By La’Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose

Click here for updates on this story

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A new art program for students in Saginaw County allows them to experience art at no cost, and it is already making an impact.

A quick signature and stamp are all it takes to get a museum membership card at the Saginaw Art Museum.

It was 9-year-old Lexi Risch’s first time at an art museum on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and her visit was made possible through the new Arts for All program, which has a special focus on enriching students’ lives through free memberships, youth programming, and field trips to the museum.

“We believe that art can change the way students can observe the world around them, the way that they interact with others and make a difference in the way that they see the things and see themselves,” said Thor Rasmussen, the associate director of the Saginaw Art Museum.

The program is in partnership with the Saginaw Intermediate School District, benefiting more than 26,000 students throughout Saginaw County.

“The student gets a special membership card and that allows them and their adult guest into the museum at no cost. So, it’s one way that again the student can have ownership over the museum,” Rasmussen explained.

Kids from K-12 can now enjoy all that the museum has to offer, like the garden and rotating exhibits. The art museum also has an art studio full of supplies where you and your family can come make new creations.

“They get to explore and see things that they normally wouldn’t, and art is just one of those universal things that everybody gets to enjoy differently while seeing the same thing,” said Lexi’s mother Nicole Risch.

Lexi said she believes the art just may inspire the next generation of artists.

“Because maybe someday they’ll be an artist, by looking at this art,” Lexi said.

The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Students must indicate what school and grade they’re in to receive a membership card.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.