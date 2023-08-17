Search ends for Brazoria jail inmate who allegedly climbed over razor wire during dinner to escape

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

BRAZORIA, Texas (KTRK) — The search for an escaped inmate ended Tuesday after officials say he climbed over razor wire during his dinner at the Brazoria Jail over the weekend.

The City of Brazoria Police Department announced the arrest of Jayden Michael Duke-Meuth, 18, who was in jail for Class C misdemeanor traffic warrants.

Duke-Meuth was reportedly found in a Clute, Texas, motel with his girlfriend at about noon after police received a Crime Stoppers tip. He was then booked into the Missouri County Jail with felony charges, police said.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities revealed how the inmate managed to escape from officers.

On Saturday, police said Duke-Meuth was given dinner when a medical emergency happened with another inmate.

That’s when an officer reportedly allowed Duke-Meuth to step out into a secured sally port to eat during the medical emergency.

Authorities said once the officer checked on him, he discovered Duke-Meuth had climbed over a gate and razor wire and had escaped into an alley.

Brazoria PD said it searched the immediate area, and a felony three-escape warrant was put out for Duke-Meuth.

It wasn’t until Monday that the police department announced the inmate’s escape and shared photos of him and the multiple tattoos on his chest and arms.

Police said they did not consider Duke-Meuth to be a danger to community since he was previously in jail for traffic violations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.