Military officials: Marine dies during live-fire training at Camp Pendleton

By Jermaine Ong

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Camp Pendleton Marine died Thursday during a training exercise at the base, according to U.S. military officials.

The incident happened during a nighttime live-fire training event, with the deceased Marine assigned as a student with the base’s School of Infantry-West.

Officials stated, “An investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing and the command is fully cooperating with the investigation efforts. SOI-W is providing support to the family and peers of the deceased during this difficult time. There is no additional information available at this time.”

The Marine was not identified by officials.

