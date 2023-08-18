Second suspect in Brooklyn mass shooting was on GPS monitoring, charging documents say

By CHRISTIAN OLANIRAN

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Thursday, Baltimore Police made a second arrest in connection to a mass shooting in July that left two people dead, and 28 others injured, according to authorities.

18-year-old Tristan Brian Jackson is facing seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and 41 other related charges, police said.

Charging documents detail the evidence police used to justify Jackson’s arrest.

According to charging documents, investigators reviewed CCTV footage showing the large crowd gathered in the area of 800 Gretna Ct. for several hours. Also reviewed, was private surveillance video that showed a crowd leaving Gretna Court.

Charging documents say that around 9:58 p.m. on July 1, Jackson and two other men parked a silver sedan on 8th street. Jackson exited the vehicle along with the other men, and was seen heading to the 800 block of Gretna Ct. before joining the crowd, according to police.

Later, around 12:30 a.m. on July 2, an initial shooting occurred in the 800 block of Gretna Ct, and Jackson fled toward 8th and Stoll Street along with the group of men, according to police.

Surveillance video showed that Jackson was also accompanied by a non-fatal shooting victim from that night.

Charging documents say Jackson began shooting into the 4000 block of 8th Street, shooting five rounds in the direction of seven unknown individuals, who began fleeing in the opposite direction.

Police also said that Jackson was on GPS monitoring for an unrelated matter, and that the GPS information corroborates Jackson’s placement during the time of the party, and the shooting.

