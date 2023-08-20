Miami-Dade Fire Rescue save man who suffered deep fall at construction site

By CBS MIAMI TEAM

MIAMI (WFOR) — A man was hospitalized after he fell into a deep trench at a construction site, according to Miami-Dade fire.

The incident happened on early Sunday morning at 21630 SW 119 Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire, five crew members arrived to find a person had fallen into a 10 to 12-foot-deep trench.

Firefighters immediately used a ladder to gain access into the trench to locate and stabilize the man, safely removing him.

The man was transported by ground to a local area hospital.

