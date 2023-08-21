Skip to Content
Caught on camera: Massive river of mud and debris rushes down Wrightwood hillside

Published 9:59 AM

By MATTHEW RODRIGUEZ

    WRIGHTWOOD, California (KCAL) — On Sunday afternoon, the sheer amount of rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary created a river of mud and debris that was filmed rushing down a hillside near State Route 2 in Wrightwood.

Facebook user Benny JD sent KCAL News a video he had taken capturing the moment the mudflow rushed just feet from where he was standing.

The inclement weather from Tropical Storm Hilary has closed parts of SR-2, also known as the Angeles Crest Highway, in the Angeles National Forest.

Both directions have been closed around the affected area between CA-39/N. San Gabriel Canyon Road and Mount Wilson Red Box Road

Caltrans District 8 advised drivers to stay off the SR-2 as flash floods, high winds and rain have made the road dangerous to pass through.

