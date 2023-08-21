Man recounts horrifying moment wife was struck by lightning in Orlando

By Michelle Meredith

ORLANDO (WESH) — By all accounts, it’s a miracle an Orlando woman is still alive.

This past Tuesday, while out with her dog, 28-year-old Rebecca Soto got hit by lightning.

Lauro and Rebecca Soto, along with their trusty companion, Drake, live a sweet life in the Lake Nona area.

On Tuesday, Rebecca spent the first part of her evening getting ready for the concert of a lifetime.

“My wife was painting her nails and trying on outfits for a Beyoncé concert that she was going to attend with some friends the next day,” Lauro said.

But what happened the last part of the evening almost took her life.

According to her husband, Rebecca and their dog walked outside for a quick potty break.

Lauro says out of nowhere, he heard a burst of thunder.

“I have never heard such a loud boom in my life,” Lauro said.

Lauro says he raced outside and found his wife face down on the ground, “completely limp.”

“As soon as I flipped her over, my first thought was that she was dead,” Lauro said. “A couple of bystanders came by who were riding bikes or just walking by saw the frantic scene that was happening, stopped and were able to help me.”

Rebecca was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she got the medical help that saved her life.

Lauro says the progress his wife has made since then is “remarkable.”

“I never thought that I would be smiling and laughing with my wife,” Lauro said.

Rebecca is able to walk and talk, but Lauro says it will take a while before they know the full extent of her injuries.

In the meantime, they’re together and taking nothing for granted.

“Every moment I get to spend with her, I will cherish that,” Lauro said.

In the end, Rebecca will need therapy and rehab.

If you’d like to help, here’s a GoFundMe page:

gofundme.com/f/beccasoto

