CNN - Regional

Child accidentally shot himself in Hartford, police say

Published 1:08 PM

By Evan Sobol

    HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A 6-year-old child accidentally shot himself in Hartford Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities said the boy shot himself in the hand. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

It happened at a home on Martin Street.

The child told police he found the gun outside while playing. Police said they will verify and investigate that.

Police said the shooting happened inside the home.

Three other children were home at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

