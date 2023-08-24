David Garibaldi, well-known Sacramento artist, released from jail after not paying child support

By Jonathan Ayestas

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — David Garibaldi, a Sacramento artist best known for creating art while dancing to music and appearing in “America’s Got Talent,” is out of jail Tuesday night.

He was sentenced to 10 days in jail for not paying child support, court records obtained by KCRA 3 show. He was booked into jail on Aug. 17 but was let out of jail five days later. It is not an unusual process for inmates to serve half their sentence due to policies preventing overcrowding.

KCRA 3 reached out to Garibaldi for comment, but he pointed us to a video posted online Wednesday. In the video, he said COVID-19 shutdowns led to the missed payments.

“As we all know in 2020, the world shut down,” he said in the video. “I went from 100 shows a year to zero. But that didn’t stop the court coming after me for wanting to pay the full $14,000 amount while myself and the rest of the world was trying to figure out how are we going to support our families today.”

He first became relevant to the art scene in 2003 but had his celebrity cemented in 2012 when he was a finalist in “America’s Got Talent”. He also appeared in late rapper Juice WRLD’s posthumous album called Legends Never Die.

