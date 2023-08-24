Man sentenced for dousing gasoline on Stockton couple, lighting them on fire

By Hilda Flores

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — The man who was convicted of an attack in Stockton where he doused two neighbors in gasoline and lit them on fire has been sentenced to 28 years to life in prison.

Larry Galicinao, 38, of Stockton, was convicted of two counts of premeditated attempted murder causing great bodily injury. He was also convicted of arson of an inhabited structure, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said.

The victims, Patsy and Jorge Garcia, had burns on 85% of their bodies after the incident. The Garcias spent five months in the hospital and lost everything they owned in the fire.

