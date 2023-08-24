Mother remembers daughter, offers a message to other parents

By Shea Smith

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma (KJRH) — We are continuing our coverage of teens’ mental health.

The Broken Arrow Community is mourning the death of a student who took her own life.

It’s a tough conversation to have but an important one.

2 News Oklahoma sat down with one woman who says she understands what the young girl’s mother is feeling all too well.

Throughout Angela Brewster’s home, you’ll find photos of her, her husband, and her three beautiful girls.

The oldest, Makayla.

“She was funny and smart,” says Brewster. “Always in a good mood.”

Makayla loved TikTok, volleyball, and her sisters. But at the Brewster’s dinner table, you’ll find an empty seat. The one where Makayla once sat.

“For the longest time, I would tell myself she was at a friend’s house for a sleepover,” says Angela.

On Feb. 11, 2021, when Makayla was just five days away from turning 13, she took her own life.

Angela says during her last day with Makayla, they went to Walmart, bought Valentine’s gifts for all of her friends, and watched her favorite movie before she went to her room for the evening.

“There was nothing that would even trigger for us to even think anything was wrong.”

Angela says although suicide is a tough topic, it’s important for parents to talk to their children about how they’re feeling and how to treat others.

For parents out there dealing with the same grief as Angela, she says it’s a new life someone can never get used to.

“Now, it’s navigating the day with your grief and taking any signs you can. I was mowing the yard and thinking of her and came across a blue jay feather, which is a ‘her thing’.”

Angela also emphasized the importance of checking your child’s social media.

