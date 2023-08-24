Parents mistakenly arrested in Applebee’s partners with Rainbow Push Coalition looking for answers

By Bryant McCray

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — For the first time, the family of a Black man arrested and punched inside a Kenosha Applebee’s by law enforcement in a case of mistaken identity, spoke to members of the media.

The family spoke in front of Applebee’s Wednesday, Aug. 23, where the incident happened — along with their attorney and leaders with the National Rainbow Push Coalition.

The family demanded answers from all departments involved in the incident.

The family asked for the Kenosha Police Department to release body camera footage of that night, saying they endured a tremendous amount of trauma.

The two parents, Boyd and English, were mistaken by police officers for being involved in a hit-and-run. The actual suspects were hiding in the restaurant’s bathroom.

The family’s attorney questioned law enforcement’s methods.

“This is a complete violation, it is a system breakdown, it shows the lack of training by Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie,” said Chicago Attorney Kevin O’Connor.

The family was also joined by Bishop Tavis Grant of the National Rainbow Push Coalition, pushing for answers on where the investigation stands nearly 30 days later.

“We know what happened to Crystul Kizer, we know what happened to Jacob Blake,” Grant said. “We saw the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, and we cannot but wonder, who is investigating this matter? And what degree of transparency is being applied?”

The mother of Boyd described the moments she got the call when her family was arrested as gut-wrenching.

“I was hurt, the way that they did my grandson and son-in-law that was not justice, it was not justified,” said Tekesisha Boyd.

CBS 58 reached out to the Kenosha Police Department about where the investigation stands with the officers involved. The department said the investigation is ongoing.

