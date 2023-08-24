Tarantula mating season means more sightings around San Diego

By Jermaine Ong

Click here for updates on this story

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There may be more tarantula sightings across San Diego with the start of mating season for the eight-legged creatures.

Experts said male tarantulas are actively on the hunt for mates, primarily in the East County and San Diego’s desert areas.

Mating season lasts through October.

Tarantulas are venomous, but experts like Matt Thomas of San Diego-based Pet Kingdom said they are relatively tame.

Thomas, CEO of the Midway-area store, told ABC 10News’ media partner KPBS, “If you were to get bit by one it’s just — you’ll have some local swelling, maybe a little redness, but that’s about it.

If you happen to see a tarantula in your home, experts suggest staying calm.

Thomas added, “We just strongly recommend there’s no real need to kill the animal. So just relocating it, it’s going to move on. It’s not in your house trying to feed off you or your pets or anything like that.”

Experts said you can safely remove a tarantula from your property by putting it in a dustpan.

But if you just don’t want to get too close, you can always contact someone who specializes in spider removal.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.