Autopsy reveals man died from stab wound to neck; investigation ongoing

By Imani Fleming and Tim Callery

DURHAM, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at his Durham home early Saturday morning.

Alexander Talcott, 41, of Durham, was killed by a stab wound to the neck, according to an autopsy released Sunday evening.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, authorities were seen bringing items out of the house on Bennett Road and taking photos of the scene.

Chris Ager worked alongside Talcott for 15 years. He was an instructor at UNH and an attorney.

Ager said he met Talcott as a young man and they quickly became friends. Ager describes Talcott as a curious person.

“He always wanted to know a little bit more. He would call me with questions. ‘Chris, what about this, what about that?'” Ager said. “I found it very encouraging. He was always learning and wanting to know more about things.”

Ager said he is going to miss his friend.

“He always wanted to do more and he was very helpful. He wanted to help. He came to me many times just asking, ‘Hey Chris, how can I help?’ Never asking for anything in return. He was that kind of person,” Ager said. “We’re really going to miss him a lot.”

Ager said Talcott was passionate about his work in the Republican National Lawyers Association.

The exact circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

Investigators said at this point all parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing, including whether the person who stabbed Talcott acted in self-defense, according to officials.

Police have not made any arrests in connection to this case.

