Georgia man accused of chasing, choking teens who knocked on his door as part of ‘ding dong ditch’ game

By Stephanie Moore

TYBEE ISLAND, Georgia (WYFF) — A Georgia man is accused of chasing down teens who knocked on his door as a part of a game commonly referred to as “ding dong ditch,” according to Tybee Island Police.

Police say a group of teenagers reportedly knocked on the door of William Cole’s house on Sunday.

An officer said it was reported that Cole chased the teens away from the home before getting into his vehicle to continue the pursuit.

After catching up to the kids, Cole is accused of trying to hit them with the car. He then got out of the car and began began chasing the kids on foot, police said.

After catching one of the teens, Cole is accused of choking them until a witness intervened.

At that time, Cole fled the scene. He was later arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children.

