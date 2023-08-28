Officer hurt in Denver Nuggets parade credits jiu-jitsu for saving his life

By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — Of all the emotions Justin Dodge is feeling, gratitude is most prevalent.

“I am grateful and humbled,” he said.

The Denver police sergeant was seriously hurt while working in the Denver Nuggets victory parade earlier this summer.

He was pinned beneath a fire truck and required numerous surgeries, including one to amputate his leg. In the weeks since, Dodge has spent much of his time at home focused on his recovery. But on Sunday, he made his first public appearance at a special event and was all smiles.

“This is unreal,” he said to the crowd inside the National Western Complex. “Thank you, guys. This is awesome to see.”

Dozens of people from across Colorado came together for the “Roll for Justin” jiu-jitsu seminar, a donation-based event to raise money for Dodge’s recovery.

“We wanted really to bring community together. Jiu-jitsu does that,” said CSP Maj. Brandon Means, who organized the event.

Dodge has practiced jiu-jitsu for nearly 30 years and says the martial art saved his life. He said the physical and mental strength he’s learned over the years pulled him through when he was under the massive fire truck.

“I never thought that the greatest opponent that I would ever face would be an 80,000-pound truck,” Dodge said. “But, I can tell you that while the incident was unfolding, jiu-jitsu kept me alive. I truly believe that.”

Not long after Dodge was hurt, the “Roll for Justin” campaign was created. In the eight weeks leading up to the event, more than $45,000 was raised.

“That doesn’t include what we’re raising today,” said Means. “We’re also having a silent auction that we kicked off, with sports memorabilia and MMA gear, and we’re running that for about a week. All of the money raised will go to Justin’s recovery.”

Among those taking part in Sunday’s event, MMA fighter Chris Camozzi. His father and Dodge were partners at DPD years ago, he said.

“We always try to come together and help each other,” he said of his family and support for law enforcement. “I think we can learn a lot from [Justin] because look at his attitude. He could be down and depressed and all that, and he’s got a big smile on his face.”

A smile filled with gratitude and beaming true resilience.

“You can persevere and you can thrive, not just survive when something bad happens,” said Dodge.

SUPPORT JUSTIN DODGE & HIS FAMILIY’S ROAD TO RECOVERY: bit.ly/3YPUZ01

