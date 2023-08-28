RAs at Tufts University threaten to strike on student move-in day

By Russ Reed

MEDFORD, Massachussetts (WCVB) — As Massachusetts college students prepare to head back to campus this week, resident assistants — also known as resident advisors and commonly referred to as RAs — at one university are preparing to strike in on move-in day.

The United Labor of Tufts Resident Assistants union states its members overwhelmingly voted in favor of authorizing a strike if the university does not meet the union’s demand for more compensation.

If a deal is not reached by Tuesday, which is when all Tufts students who did not participate in pre-orientation move in, the RAs will go on strike.

In a statement sent to NewsCenter 5, Tufts University said it is prepared with a move-in day contingency plan in case the RAs go on strike.

“As we have gone through the bargaining process, we have benchmarked what our peer institutions offer resident assistants,” the statement reads in part. “We believe that a room and board plan both aligns with our values as an institution and is in line with best practices and industry standards across higher education.”

Sunday marked the first of two major move-in days at Emerson College in Boston, while classes begin Monday at Babson College in Wellesley.

