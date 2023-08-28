Three state troopers and trainee hit by car in Hollis, driver possibly on drugs

By Terry Stackhouse and Adam Bartow

HOLLIS, Maine (WMTW) — Three Maine State Troopers and a trainee for the agency were taken to Maine Medical Center after being hit by a car in Hollis.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday alone Route 202.

According to Maine State Police, troopers Jake Mowry, David Lemieux and Dakota Stewart and trooper recruit Shane St. Pierre responded to family disturbance and were conducting interviews on the side of the road in the breakdown lane.

Maine’s Total Coverage spoke with one of the women involved in the disturbance who said she was the one who called 911 after getting into a fight with her sister. She said she was standing next to the troopers when they were hit.

“I was standing on the back of his a trooper’s bumper when this red car comes out of nowhere, doesn’t slow down, doesn’t do anything.” said Misty Huber. “Literally two inches from hitting me, takes this guy, takes these two other cops, throws him in the bushes all the way down there. I didn’t know what to do. I was shocked. I was totally shocked because when you see people flying in your face and you were almost hit, you start to lose consciousness of what just happened.”

Huber said she ran to get help from family members so they could try to help the troopers.

“They were down all all four of them were down and three of them got their legs run over, one got their foot run over.”

Huber said it was like something out of a movie.

“It was just like an unbelievable feeling, Like, I can’t believe this just happened like this. Did did this really just happen? I’m sitting there looking for all the cops. I didn’t see anybody until I looked on the ground and they’re all on the ground,” she said.

Huber sat with one of the troopers until more help arrived.

“I had his blood all over my pants. I had his blood on my hands because he asked to hold my hand, to keep himself grounded, to keep himself talking. Just I’ve never had to deal with anything like that,” she said. ” I cried. I cried for him, literally cried for him. I cried for everybody else. But he was the most in critical condition. And that was the one that I stuck with until he got in the ambulance.”

“At approx. 11:12 pm, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Hollis Rd. drove into the breakdown lane and struck all four troopers. The vehicle was operated by a 24-year-old male from Westbrook. He also had a passenger in the vehicle,” a release from the agency stated.

Police said all four troopers were conscious and alert when additional emergency crews arrived but in obvious pain and “significant distress.”

Police said the vehicle hit all of the police cruisers that were on scene. Police also said there was dashcam video that shows the vehicle hitting the troopers and vehicles.

Monday afternoon, police said that Trooper David LeMieux was released from the hospital Monday morning after being treated for fractures to his lower extremities.

Trooper Jake Mowry was the most seriously injured. As of Monday afternoon, he was out of surgery where he was treated for multiple fractures to his lower extremities and was in serious but stable condition.

Trooper Dakota Stewart was released from the hospital Monday morning after being treated for fractures to his lower extremities.

Trooper Recruit Shane St. Pierre was still in the emergency room early Monday afternoon awaiting surgery.

The 24-year-old driver of the car, Tyler Croston, 24 from Westbrook, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He was treated and released and then charged with aggravated operating under the influence, aggravated driving to endanger and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Monday afternoon, police said that there was evidence of marijuana use in the vehicle and evidence gathered at the scene supports that Croston had been using marijuana. As of Monday they were awaiting blood tests, a process that could take weeks.

Police said Croston was also out on bail and was charged with violating conditions of release. Because of those charges, he was being held without bail until his first court appearance, which was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

A female passenger in Croston’s car was treated at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Office. Through a partnership, State Police are the ones who patrol in Hollis, which is why troopers responded to the initial call.

Tr. Jake Mowry, 28, was hired in February 2023.

Tr. David Lemieux, 33, was hired in August 2019.

Tr. Dakota Stewart, 33, was hired in January 2023.

Tr. Recruit Shane St. Pierre, 22, was hired in July 2023.

