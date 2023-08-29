‘A last line of defense’: Group posts messages of hope on Foresthill Bridge aimed at people in crisis

By Mike Carroll

AUBURN, California (KCRA) — The Foresthill Bridge in Placer County spans 2,428 feet across the North Fork of the American River.

It’s the tallest bridge in California at 730 feet above the river and one of the tallest in the country. But the bridge, which was completed in 1973, is sometimes also known for something much sadder.

As of December 2022, 98 people have been confirmed as having taken their lives at the location. Which is why Dann Craven and his wife Nicole come to the bridge frequently.

They put up notes of hope on the bridge for people experiencing the worst moments of their lives to see.

Dann reads what one of those notes says: “No one escapes pain, fear or suffering. Yet, from pain comes wisdom. From fear comes courage. From suffering can come strength, if we have the virtue of resilience.”

Dann said notes submitted via a Facebook group come from people all over the country.

He gets them laminated to protect the notes against the weather and puts up 500 to 600 at a time and thousands a year.

“The only thing I can say is it’s devastating. Somebody in that state of mind…I can’t even comprehend it,” he said.

He described the work as a “last line of defense.”

If you would like to add a note to the bridge, you can send it through the Notes of Hope: Suicide Prevention group on Facebook.

