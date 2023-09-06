Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

25-year-old man wanted for murder of his mother

<i>Michigan State Police/WXYZ</i><br/>Undated courtesy photos of Joshua Hill.
Michigan State Police/WXYZ
Undated courtesy photos of Joshua Hill.
By
Published 9:04 AM

By WXYZ Digital Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    INKSTER, Michigan (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are on the hunt for a man accused of murdering his mother in Inkster on Labor Day.

The incident happened Monday on Glenwood Street near Central Street, east of Middlebelt Road.

Investigators say 25-year-old Joshua Hill allegedly shot and killed his 64-year-old mother. They are now asking the public for information on his whereabouts.

MSP says Hill is about 6 foot and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They say he may be driving a 2005 black Ford Escape with license plate DDG1487 or a 2020 Ford Escape with license plate BZK-999.

If you see him, state police say don’t approach and call 911.

You can also call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content