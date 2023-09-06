Deputy shot after man shoots, kills ex-wife with their child inside home, sheriff says

By Stephanie Moore

LEXINGTON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A home invasion in South Carolina left a woman and suspect dead and a deputy shot, and it all happened in front of a child, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

Koon said deputies were called to a home invasion around 1:30 a.m. on Prismatic Way.

When deputies arrived, they said they heard a gunshot and went inside the home.

Koon said once inside, a deputy was shot.

He said after the deputy was shot, the suspect was able to get in the victim’s car and plowed through a closed garage to get away.

During a chase, the suspect continued to shoot multiple rounds at deputies, Koon said.

Koon said the suspect’s car stopped, and he ran. He said more gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and deputies, and the suspect died at the scene.

According to Koon, the suspect was the ex-husband of the woman in the home, and she was found dead inside.

Koon said the former couple’s 8-year-old son was inside the home at the time. He was not physically injured, Koon said.

The child is now in the care of his grandfather.

Koon said authorities had been called to the home before for harassing phone call reports, and the man did have a criminal history in Florida.

The deputy was expected to have surgery Wednesday morning and is expected to recover, Koon said.

