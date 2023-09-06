Pregnant woman’s car washed away during Las Vegas flooding

By Mike Allen

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Skylar Bailey’s life as an expecting mother just got more difficult as her car was swept up by an urban river that formed over the weekend into a ditch at the end of her street in the northeast valley near Lake Mead and Hollywood.

Bailey says her neighborhood floods often during monsoon season, but that this past weekend was different.

“This flood was not normal,” she told FOX5 Tuesday. “I’ve never seen something that bad, to where it pushes a car that heavy all the way down the street into the flood area.

Bailey says when she parked her car before the storm, she had turned her wheels to the side and put the emergency brake on, but still, the car was no match for the torrential stream. She was not in the car at the time. While out with family, she got a call saying someone saw a car in a ditch.

“We could only assume it was my car,” she remembered about her now-totaled vehicle. “By the time we got back, my car was smashed into the flood wall.”

Bailey’s commute to work is 40 minutes, so now she’ll have to find another way to get there. On top of that, she’s eight months pregnant.

“It’s very stressful,” she described. “I have to figure out what we’re going to do when it comes time to labor. What are we going to do for our daughter being watched? What are we going to do for work? Because I do have to take twice as long off because of a c-section.”

Through all the stress, though, Bailey has managed to find grace in her situation.

“It’s still really sad because I worked really hard for that car, but at the same time I’ve grown to be grateful and just blessed, because we are still here,” she said. “We’re not down with the car.”

A positive break for Bailey, she says her car was taken out of the ditch by a towing company and a crane service for free.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.