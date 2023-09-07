3-year-old uninjured in shooting that killed his mom while driving on W. Gulf Bank, HPD says

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A young mother was shot and killed early Thursday morning in front of her 3-year-old son in Acres Homes, Houston police said.

The woman, who police said was between 20 to 30 years of age, was found dead inside her crashed out vehicle at about 2:45 a.m. on West Montgomery and West Gulf Bank.

A man who was sitting in the passenger seat was also shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he was undergoing surgery. The boy, who police say was in the back seat, was not hurt.

Witnesses said they saw two cars speeding down West Gulf Bank when someone inside a white vehicle opened fire.

The white vehicle was found a short ways away with a blown out tire, and investigators said the two people inside were detained. Police are calling them persons of interest.

“I can’t imagine the trauma that he’s feeling and the shock of what this event must have been. Thankfully, officers were able to get him to his grandmother and in the care of family so that he’s being taken care of. HFD came out very quickly to check on him. He’s completely fine. No apparent injuries, but I can imagine this being a very traumatic event for him,” Asst. Chief J. Anderson with the Houston Police Department said.

Police have not said yet whether or not this was a road rage incident, but they did say the best advice when situations escalate on the road is to pull back and slow down.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.