East Texas man drowns trying to save toddler in Oklahoma

Published 5:47 AM

    VALLIANT, Oklahoma (KTBS) — A Texas man drowned trying to save a toddler in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. It happened Sunday on Pine Creek Lake.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two kids were tubing behind a boat when a storm rolled in.

That’s when one of the children, a 2-year-old, was thrown into the water.

Markam Kolten Perkins, 42, jumped in after the child, but struggled in the waves and never came back up.

Perkins was eventually found by the Highway Patrol dive team.

The children were both wearing life jackets and were not hurt.

