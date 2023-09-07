Good Samaritan honored for saving elderly homeless man from Las Vegas flooded street

By Alexis Fernandez

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A Good Samaritan is being honored for rescuing an elderly homeless man who was swept away during last weekend’s floodwaters in the valley.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman awarded Arturo Castrejon the Key to the City during Wednesday’s council meeting.

“You are a remarkable example of what we strive to be,” Mayor Goodman said.

Castrejon was driving with a friend near Bonanza and Pecos in the northeast valley on Sept. 2 when they noticed the elderly man being carried away on a flooded street.

“A lot of people, they don’t do this, because they see the guy as floating on the water, I didn’t think twice, jumped and put my life at risk, I think a lot of people should do the same thing that I did,” Castrejon said.

He saved the man despite not knowing how to swim.

“I feel really good inside, feel like I am a hero now, feel like I can help more people, if I can you know,” he added.

It’s unknown how the elderly man is doing.

