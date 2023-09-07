Impounded animals taken by CPSO

By COURTNEY GRAVES

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has picked up several furry fugitives in recent weeks. A donkey, horse, sheep and cow are all currently impounded in the CPSO holding pen.

“Normally, we’ll have several times a year that we’ll get an influx of animals,” said Sgt. Gary Bailey. “Mainly, like right now, it’s due to drought. The grass isn’t growing now, it’s starting to die out. The hay is hard to find, and these animals start getting out. … If they don’t have what they need to survive, they’re going to get out.”

By law, CPSO will hold and care for the animals for 10 days while advertising them in the newspaper. After that, if no owner is found, the animals will be sold in silent auction.

Bailey said sometimes these cases will lead to animal neglect or abuse charges, but many of those calls are handled by animal control. Most of the animals in the pen now simply hopped or walked through a fence and ended up in the roadway. In the sheep’s case, it’s thought that the owners’ work Visa expired, and they were deported, leaving brand new vehicles and several animals on the property.

In his time on the force, Bailey said he’s been asked to wrangle several different animals — even emus or elk. Hopes are these animals are reunited with their owners soon or otherwise find new homes.

Bids for animals up for auction can be made in person at the Patrol Office at 4910 North Market St. in Shreveport.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.