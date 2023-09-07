Pittsburgh Public Schools employee arrested for sexually assaulting a minor

By PATRICK DAMP

BALDWIN, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — An employee of Pittsburgh Public Schools was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl.

According to the criminal complaint, Bryan Deering is now facing several felony charges including statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and selling or furnishing liquor or malt or brewed beverages (alcohol) to minors.

The 45-year-old had provided the teen with alcohol and marijuana at his home in Baldwin after he went out drinking and then sexually assaulted her.

Pittsburgh Public Schools was made aware of the arrest and provided KDKA with a statement.

“The District has been notified of the arrest of a staff member related to inappropriate contact with a minor, stemming from an incident that occurred inside a private home located outside of the city. Upon notification of the alleged incident, the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave on August 31, 2023. The employee’s last day inside the building was August 25, 2023. Families of students who attend the school where the employee was assigned have been notified of the arrest this evening via the District’s parent notification system. As this is a personnel matter and criminal investigation, no further information is available.”

Police searched Deering’s home after the incident was reported by the teenager and found eight empty bottles of alcohol, a bottle of vodka, and an empty bag of marijuana along with rolling papers and other marijuana paraphernalia.

