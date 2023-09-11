Caught on camera: suspects walk out of local jeweler with expensive watch

By Arielle Brumfield

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Jack Sutton’s Fine Jewelry in Canal Place was hit by thieves Saturday afternoon. The owner tells WDSU that a Rolex worth thousands was stolen. Jack Sutton says, thankfully, the two people who stole it were caught on camera.

“We need more protection. We need more police,” Sutton said after $22,500 walked out of his store, in the hands of these two individuals around noon on Saturday.

Sutton says the woman stayed by the front door on her phone, while a man in sunglasses and a black baseball cap approached an employee about the Rolex.

“After about 30 seconds my sales girl took one out and showed it to him, and about three seconds later, he just pushed off the counter and took off out of the front door,” Sutton explained.

He says the woman held the door, and they both ran. Thirty minutes later, he says the police showed up and took fingerprints, but claims the criminals didn’t stop there.

“About 30 minutes later, we had a report that they tried to sell it to a store in the French Quarter,” Sutton said.

WDSU learned the woman told employees at another jewelry store that the watch was a gift from her grandfather, but when employees noticed the price tag still on the watch, the employees became suspicious and alerted the cops.

“It’s just ridiculous that this is going on in the city because New Orleans has so much to offer, and because of this, I think a lot of tourists are not coming,” Sutton said.

Sutton is working with police, who he says have leads on the two individuals. He also says he’s considering putting locks on the door, buzzing people in or taking identification before showing jewelry to customers.

