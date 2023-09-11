New Mexico gun owners are up in arms over governor’s recent action



KOAT

By Julian Paras

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Steven Garrett is one of many New Mexicans outraged by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s emergency order. Part of it is imposing restrictions on firearms in public for the next 30 days.

“We all agree that the governor has overstepped his authority and is actually in violation of the law,” Garrett said.

Many in attendance pushed back Sunday afternoon by displaying their own firearms and speaking one by one.

State Representative Stefani Lord and Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block said they are aware of the penalties many of these people could face, but they said they are ready for consequences which may include fines up to $5,000.

“I don’t know what her thought process was that she suddenly thought she could trample the Second Amendment,” Lord said.

Attorney Mark Caruso — who is working with Gun Owners for America filed a lawsuit against the governor in response to her emergency order.

He said “enough is enough. They were vocalizing what they felt about being deprived of their rights [Sunday].”

Not everyone agreed with the message. Aryon Hopkins decided to challenge the reason for gathering and said instead of creating a display of power, both sides of this issue should be discussing solutions for middle ground.

“I want that group of people to help us find a solution,” Hopkins said. “All I heard was more guns and more people with guns.”

He doesn’t support the emergency order. However, he did say there needs to be more discussion to find solutions rather than reason for conflict.

“I want to know what the solution is. And I didn’t hear the solution. And hopefully we can find one,” Hopkins said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.