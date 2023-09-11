Police: Man found dead outside hospital after refusing treatment

By KSBY Staff

LOMPOC, California (KSBY) — A man who police say had refused medical treatment in Lompoc was reportedly found dead two days later outside the hospital.

Lompoc police say they were called to a corner of the southside of Lompoc Valley Medical Center on Sunday, Aug. 27 around 6:35 p.m. for reports of a deceased person.

Once on scene, they say they located the 55-year-old man with “obvious signs” of being deceased.

The hospital’s CEO, Steve Popkin, said in a statement to KSBY that the man was treated at the hospital’s ER on Aug. 25.

“He had serious medical issues that required further diagnosis and further treatment,” Popkin said, but was unable to elaborate due to HIPPA regulation. “He was offered the needed treatment, and Emergency Department medical providers strongly encouraged him to receive this treatment from LVMC. Notwithstanding the encouragement, the patient refused all treatment.”

Police said they knew who the man was and that he had refused treatment.

Popkin says hospitals are not able to force patients to get treatment without their consent, adding that the man left the ER “against medical advice” and also “declined offers from LVMC staff to help establish housing or shelter, and declined offers to connect him with other community resources.”

Officers say they did not find any signs of foul play.

“This entire situation and the gentleman’s passing are very regrettable, and we wish we were able to intervene sooner,” Popkin said.

The man’s name has not yet been released due to pending notification of next-of-kin.

