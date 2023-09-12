Fire engine crashes into home, 5 firefighters injured

By Asal Rezaei

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Five firefighters were taken to a hospital, and two other people can’t return to their home in Auburn Gresham, after a fire engine crashed into a house late Monday night.

Police said, around 10 p.m., a fire engine smashed into the side of a home near 77th and Damen.

The firefighters were responding to a fire at a different location when they lost control of the fire engine.

No one inside the home was injured, but the crash caused significant damage to the home, leaving a massive hole in the wall where the truck hit the house.

Sources said five firefighters were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but none were seriously hurt.

Crews were waiting for gas service to be shut off at the home Tuesday afternoon before moving forward with boarding up the home.

We know two people inside the home were displaced you can see them with their bags packed with first responders still on scene.

Cleanup efforts continued Tuesday afternoon, but it will be some time before the residents can move back in.

