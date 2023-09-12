Huge sinkhole from water main break closes intersection

By KPIX Web Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A water main break in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood has flooded some businesses and created a massive sinkhole at Fillmore and Green Streets Monday.

The situation was unfolding on Fillmore Street between Green and Union Streets and impacted residents and businesses in Cow Hollow and Pacific Heights. A reported break in a water main late Sunday evening led to a flood of water, mud and debris at Fillmore and Union as shown in video posted to social media.

On Monday morning, San Francisco police and Department of Public Works crews were at the intersection of Fillmore and Green where the large sinkhole had opened up. Heavy equipment has been brought into the area.

The Twitter account for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission on Monday morning confirmed that “a 16-inch water main break was reported at Union and Fillmore Streets” on Sunday shortly before midnight.

SFPUC crews responded to the scene and worked through the night to stabilize the situation, the tweet said.

The broken water main was cast iron and had been installed in 1949. Officials said the break also affected a nearby 8″ water main and noted that residents in the area near the break are experiencing intermittent water and temporary service interruptions.

Later in the afternoon, repairs were paused after PG&E crews arrived scene to isolate a gas main inside the work area. Once PG&E finished, SFPUC crews resumed repair work on the water mains.

People are being asked to avoid the area as crews continue to make emergency repairs on the sinkhole. However, residents who live near the sinkhole don’t have much choice.

Kate Mattimore, who moved the area about six months ago, expressed her dismay at the sight of the sinkhole just steps away from her front door.

“Shocked, obviously. I mean, it looks insane,” she said.

Michelle Ung works at the nearby Union Street Coffee Roastery. She described the situation as “terrible” and expressed hope that business would return to normal once the area was reopened to the public.

“The leak is from a 16-inch water main that is probably around 70 years old, so this is a large pipe. It’s old,” said San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokesperson Joseph Sweiss. “PUC crews worked to proactively replace about nine miles of these sometimes century-old pipes a year, but leaks still do happen in the city. We don’t know the main cause yet, but we are investigating.”

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission acknowledged that residents and businesses will likely be affected by the emergency repairs. At this point, they say it’s all about making sure that the area is safe and are asking for patience from locals.

“These repairs vary. This is a large pipe. It is an old pipe,” said Sweiss.

Authorities are saying the repair job could take a week or more.

For now, residents like Mattimore find themselves navigating the area amid ongoing repair efforts. She was hopeful that the situation will be resolved swiftly.

“It seems like a relatively quick response. We’ll see how long it’s gonna last. Time will tell,” she said.

